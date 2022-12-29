UrduPoint.com

Russian Authorities Conduct Searches Under Criminal Case Against Ex-Lawmaker Ponomarev

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian authorities are conducting searches in seven regions as part of a criminal case initiated against former lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev (listed as a foreign agent in Russia) for spreading fakes about the Russian armed forces, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Ponomarev fled Russia in 2014 after he was charged with embezzlement. In 2016, the lawmaker was stripped off his mandate and went into exile in Ukraine, where he obtained citizenship in 2019. In October 2022, the ex-lawmaker was put on wanted list and arrested in absentia for discrediting the Russian armed forces under Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code.

"Searches are being carried out at (houses or offices of) the 'February Morning' Telegram channel's administrators and former Moscow municipal deputies who participated in the so-called 'Congress of People's Deputies' in Poland," the source said.

Computer equipment, mobile phones and documents were confiscated during operational activities.

The security forces, among other things, check for possible links with the Ukrainian Security Service and other foreign intelligence services, according to the source.

In September, another law enforcement source told Sputnik that three administrators of the "February Morning" Telegram channel, associated with Ponomarev, left Russia after interrogations. At the same time, searches were conducted at homes of the "Freedom of Russia Legion" Telegram channel moderators. According to law enforcement agencies, the "Freedom of Russia Legion" received consultations from Ponomarev.

The "Congress of People's Deputies" took place in the Polish village of Jablonna on November 5-7. According to Vasily Piskaryov, the head of the Russian State Duma's committee on Safety and Anti-Corruption, the congress called for extremism. Ponomarev was among the participants of this meeting.

