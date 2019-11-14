Russian Authorities Confirm Shooting Incident at College in City of Blagoveshchensk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) A shooting incident took place at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, the press service of the Amur Region's Ministry of education and Science told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are confirming there was a shooting in the Amur college of construction and utilities. Police have the rest of the information," the ministry said.