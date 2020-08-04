UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Authorities Did Not Notify US Of Whelan's Transfer To Colony - US Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:34 PM

Russian Authorities Did Not Notify US of Whelan's Transfer to Colony - US Embassy

The Russian authorities did not notify the United States of the transfer of espionage convict Paul Whelan to correctional colony from a pre-trial detention facility, Rebecca Ross, a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Moscow, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Russian authorities did not notify the United States of the transfer of espionage convict Paul Whelan to correctional colony from a pre-trial detention facility, Rebecca Ross, a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Moscow, said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Whelan's brother David said, citing the UK Embassy and a representative of the Federal Penitentiary Service, said that "Paul had arrived in the Republic of Mordovia last Saturday, August 1," he will spend 20 days in quarantine in IK-18, and "then moved to his permanent camp, IK-17."

"We're aware of reports that US citizen #PaulWhelan was transferred from Lefortovo to another prison in [Russia]. We have not received official notification from Russian authorities of any such move, despite our repeated recent attempts to gain consular access to Paul," Ross said on Twitter.

She stressed that the embassy continued to insist on consular access to Whelan.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter David United Kingdom United States August From

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

6 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

6 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.