MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Russian authorities did not notify the United States of the transfer of espionage convict Paul Whelan to correctional colony from a pre-trial detention facility, Rebecca Ross, a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Moscow, said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Whelan's brother David said, citing the UK Embassy and a representative of the Federal Penitentiary Service, said that "Paul had arrived in the Republic of Mordovia last Saturday, August 1," he will spend 20 days in quarantine in IK-18, and "then moved to his permanent camp, IK-17."

"We're aware of reports that US citizen #PaulWhelan was transferred from Lefortovo to another prison in [Russia]. We have not received official notification from Russian authorities of any such move, despite our repeated recent attempts to gain consular access to Paul," Ross said on Twitter.

She stressed that the embassy continued to insist on consular access to Whelan.