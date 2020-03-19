UrduPoint.com
Russian Authorities Discussing Intensification Of Restrictions Due To Coronavirus - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

Russian Authorities Discussing Intensification of Restrictions Due to Coronavirus - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Russian authorities are discussing the possibility of intensifying restrictive measures throughout the country in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a source in the Russian government told Sputnik.

"Various options are being discussed now. Including the option, if necessary, to adjust restrictive measures, the situation with coronavirus in various countries is carefully analyzed: in China, in European countries - Italy, France, Spain. We all see what is happening there, how the pandemic develops. Therefore, among other things, the possibility of boosting restrictive measures throughout Russia, if necessary, is being studied as well," the source said.

The source said the talk could be about reducing or canceling mass cultural events and sporting events, disinfecting premises of enterprises and departments, as well as about changing the working regime or switching to remote work.

"It is clear that for many people all these recommendations and decisions, mainly those that may deal with restrictions and possible prohibitions, may seem redundant. But we must understand that scientists, epidemiologists, medics believe that these are the steps that are very effective in combating the epidemic," he said.

