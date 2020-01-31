Russian Authorities Do Not Confirm Reports About First Case Of New Coronavirus In Moscow
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Secretariat of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has not confirmed the reports about the first case of new coronavirus in Moscow.
On Thursday, the Mash media outlet reported that a person with the new coronavirus had been hospitalized in Moscow.
"We do not confirm this information," the secretariat said on late Thursday.