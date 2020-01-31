UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Authorities Do Not Confirm Reports About First Case Of New Coronavirus In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Russian Authorities Do Not Confirm Reports About First Case of New Coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Secretariat of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has not confirmed the reports about the first case of new coronavirus in Moscow.

On Thursday, the Mash media outlet reported that a person with the new coronavirus had been hospitalized in Moscow.

"We do not confirm this information," the secretariat said on late Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Media

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

21 minutes ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

36 minutes ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

36 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

36 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.