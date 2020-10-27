Russian Authorities Find Suspected Remains of Missing Crew of Exploded Tanker in Azov Sea

An inspection of the General Hazi Aslanov tanker, which exploded in the Azov Sea this past weekend, revealed what investigators believe could be the remains of the missing crew members, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) An inspection of the General Hazi Aslanov tanker, which exploded in the Azov Sea this past weekend, revealed what investigators believe could be the remains of the missing crew members, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

The tanker exploded on Saturday at the mouth of the Kerch Strait en route to the Rostov-on-Don city in Russia's south. Ten crew members were picked up a boat sailing nearby, another three went missing.

"Presumably remains of the missing crew members were found during an inspection of the scene. Genetic tests will be conducted to determine the identity of the victims," a spokesperson for the committee's Moscow branch said.