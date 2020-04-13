- Home
- Russian Authorities Hope Number of New COVID-19 Cases to Rise Less Than Week - Official
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:57 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Russian authorities hope that the number of new coronavirus cases in the country will grow for no more than a week, the country's chief public health official, Anna Popova, said on Monday.
"Today's development of the situation suggests that a certain number of days, we hope, no more than a week, there will be an increase in the number of cases," Popova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.