Russian Authorities Making Efforts to Prevent COVID-19 From Affecting Many People - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that everything possible was being made to prevent the coronavirus from affecting a large number of people in the country, noting that it is important to take into account all the scenarios and use the experience of other countries in the fight against the spread of the infection.

"Today, everything is being made so that the [COVID-10] threat does not affect a large number of people. But all regions [of Russia] should be prepared and we should take into account all scenarios of development of the situation using experience of other countries," Putin said.

The president added that the measures being implemented in Russia to fight the new coronavirus are very important, even though they might seem excessive to citizens.

"It is better to be safe than sorry," the president said.