Russian Authorities Say Have Right to Take Countermeasures After Sanctions on Aeroflot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Friday it had a right to take countermeasures against UK airlines following London's sanctions against the Aeroflot flagship carrier.

"A note has been sent to the UK Aviation Authorities about the need to comply with the provisions of the air traffic agreement. The Russian side reserves the right to take mirror-response measures in accordance with provisions of the intergovernmental agreement to comply with the principle of parity and provide equal rights for designated airlines," Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.