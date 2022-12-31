UrduPoint.com

Russian Authorities To Always Protect Rights, Freedoms Of Citizens - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The Russian authorities will always protect rights and freedoms of Russian citizens, as well as their language, culture and faith, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"We will do everything to ensure that the life of millions of citizens of our country and its new territories is prosperous and safe.

We will always stand up for the rights and freedoms of our people, their language and culture, faith and hope. For the present and future of our homeland," Medvedev said in a New Year's address posted in his Telegram channel.

The coming year will not be easy because enemies of Russia will continue trying to divide it and "subjugate to their will," he added, stressing that their attempts will fail inevitably.

Medvedev also wished Russians good health, success and all the best in 2023.

