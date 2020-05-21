Russian Authorities to Hold Meeting on Situation With Education Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A meeting on the situation with education amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be held on Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

Golikova said the meeting, to be held on Russian President Vladimir Putin's instructions, will discuss how the education sector reacts to the situation with restrictive measures introduced due to the spread of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, Putin has held a series of meetings devoted to the current state of affairs in various industries, in particular in construction, automotive, agriculture, and aviation industry.

He also said that on May 27 he would convene a meeting on the situation on the labor market and employment support.

The coronavirus outbreak has made serious adjustments to the educational process - schools and universities across the country were recommended to temporarily transfer education to online mode. According to Golikova, today more than 50,000 educational organizations conduct distance learning in Russia.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 308,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,900. More than 85,000 people have recovered.