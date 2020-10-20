UrduPoint.com
Russian Authorities To Resolve Water Supply Issues In Crimea Within 2-3 Years - Senator

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:08 PM

The Russian authorities are on track to fully resolve the ongoing water supply issues in Crimea within two to three years, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Russian upper house's committee on foreign affairs, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has already announced that 50 billion rubles ($644 million) in funds would be allocated to modernize Crimea's water infrastructure, and a comprehensive plan has been established to ensure constant supply throughout the peninsula and to the Federal city of Sevastopol.

"The water blockade turned out to be more problematic than first thought due to the fact that it cannot be solved quickly. However, the allocation of such a large amount of money shows that Russia is ready to solve this problem once and for all.

I am sure that creating a sustainable water supply in Crimea ... will be completed within two to three years, even if the weather conditions are unfavorable," Tsekov remarked.

Since 2014, Kiev has imposed a water and energy blockade on Crimea, although the Russian senator said that Moscow has shown its ability to overcome such pressures.

"Russia will once again prove that it can solve any problem related to the development of Crimea at speed," Tsekov stated.

Ukraine used to supply up to 85 percent of Crimea's freshwater, through the North Crimean Canal. Following Crimea's reunification with Russia following a referendum in 2014, the Russian authorities have sought to improve infrastructure to ensure the peninsula's water supply.

