Russian Authorities To Test Civil Defense Warning Systems Across Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Russian authorities will check on Wednesday the state of civil defense warning systems across the country.
On Tuesday, Russian media reported that servers of several radio stations and television channels were attacked by hackers who issued air raid warnings in some regions of the country. The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that these warnings were false.