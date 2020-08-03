Russian Authorities Transferred Whelan From Lefortovo Prison - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, said Monday that he has been moved out of Lefortovo prison.

"We have heard that Paul has been transferred out of Lefortovo/Moscow," his brother David Whelan said in a statement.

David said the embassies do not even know where or when Paul was transferred.

The Russian authorities arrested Whelan, who is also a citizen of the UK, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage in December 2018. A Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years on June 15.