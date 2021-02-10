Russian Automatic Volk-18 Interceptor Drone Completes Tests - Almaz-Antey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia's Almaz-Antey defense concern has completed testing a modernized version of the state-of-the-art Volk-18 interceptor drone capable of finding and then shooting down or ramming enemy drones in a fully automatic mode, the company told Sputnik.

"Flight tests of the upgraded version of Volk-18, which included the real destruction of target drones, have been successfully completed," it said.

"The drone has been significantly improved. We plan to start state tests this year," a company spokesman said.