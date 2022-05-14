Russian Avant-Garde Masterpieces Return From South Korea to Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) The paintings of prominent Russian avant-garde artists have safely returned from an exhibition in the South Korean capital city of Seoul back to Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The Russian embassy in Seoul told Sputnik on Thursday that 75 paintings, including such masterpieces as Suprematism by Kazimir Malevich and Grey Oval by Wassily Kandinsky, were being transported to Russia.

The paintings arrived in two vans accompanied by armed guards. The artworks will be sent to the museums after all the necessary procedures are completed, the correspondent reported.

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told Sputnik that the Russian authorities worked hard to return the paintings.

"Significant work was done. We thank our colleagues from the Foreign Ministry, the Russian embassy in Seoul, and the shipping company for their invaluable help in the process of returning the museum pieces," the minister said.

The interdepartmental support and mutual assistance are important, Lyubimova said, adding that the authorities are doing everything possible to return Russian works from abroad in current circumstances.

"All museums should be helped in this matter. We understand this very well and try to do everything so that our artworks be returned to both Federal and regional cultural institutions," the minister concluded.

The exhibition dubbed "Kandinsky, Malevich and Russian Avant-Garde: Revolutionary Art" was on display in the Sejong Museum of Art at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul from December 31, 2021, to April 17. The exhibition included the works of 49 Russian artists and featured 75 masterpieces inspired by the Russian Revolution. After the exhibition ended, the paintings were temporarily unable to leave South Korea due to the lack of flights suited for their transportation.