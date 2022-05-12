Russian Avant-Garde Paintings Exhibited in Seoul Sent Back to Russia - Embassy

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Artworks of Russian avant-garde artists, exhibited in South Korea, were safely sent back to Russia, the Russian Embassy in Seoul confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

"With the assistance of the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Korea, the employees of the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts managed to successfully organize the return of the paintings from the 'Kandinsky, Malevich and the Russian Avant-Garde: Revolutionary Art' exhibition to Russia," the embassy said.