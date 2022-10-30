Russian Aviation, Artillery Units Strike Ukrainian Training Center Near Ochakiv - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russian operational-tactical and army aviation, as well as missile troops and artillery units, carried out an attack on the Ukrainian training center for special operations forces near the city of Ochakiv, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the ministry said that the preparation of the massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakiv in the Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv.

"In the area of the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, a strike was carried out on the training center for special operations forces of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed a communications center of the Ukrainian military near the village of Bilyaivka in the Kherson region, and an ammunition depot near the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

According to the ministry, 68 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military equipment in 189 districts were also destroyed.