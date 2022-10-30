UrduPoint.com

Russian Aviation, Artillery Units Strike Ukrainian Training Center Near Ochakiv - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russian Aviation, Artillery Units Strike Ukrainian Training Center Near Ochakiv - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russian operational-tactical and army aviation, as well as missile troops and artillery units, carried out an attack on the Ukrainian training center for special operations forces near the city of Ochakiv, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the ministry said that the preparation of the massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakiv in the Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv.

"In the area of the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, a strike was carried out on the training center for special operations forces of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed a communications center of the Ukrainian military near the village of Bilyaivka in the Kherson region, and an ammunition depot near the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

According to the ministry, 68 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military equipment in 189 districts were also destroyed.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Attack Army Ukraine Russia Kherson Kharkiv United Kingdom Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

2 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.