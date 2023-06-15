UrduPoint.com

Russian Aviation Authority Denies Data Breach Speculations

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian Aviation Authority Denies Data Breach Speculations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia denied media reports that claimed on Thursday that a data breach caused the agency to leak sensitive information abroad.

"Reports published on June 15 on social media and mass media about a former Rosaviatsia employee who allegedly had a negative impact on Rosaviatsia networks are not true...

We are also surprised by deplorable speculations that police found a virus that was transmitting data to unfriendly countries right from the office of Rosaviatsia's chief," it said.

A Telegram news channel had said that a former Rosaviatsia employee who was a Ukrainian citizen had infected the agency's networks with a virus that crashed the system. Rosaviatsia head Alexander Neradko said the publication was part of a smear campaign launched against the agency by ill-wishers.

Related Topics

Police Russia Social Media June Media From Employment

Recent Stories

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

10 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

12 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.