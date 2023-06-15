Russian Aviation Authority Denies Data Breach Speculations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia denied media reports that claimed on Thursday that a data breach caused the agency to leak sensitive information abroad.

"Reports published on June 15 on social media and mass media about a former Rosaviatsia employee who allegedly had a negative impact on Rosaviatsia networks are not true...

We are also surprised by deplorable speculations that police found a virus that was transmitting data to unfriendly countries right from the office of Rosaviatsia's chief," it said.

A Telegram news channel had said that a former Rosaviatsia employee who was a Ukrainian citizen had infected the agency's networks with a virus that crashed the system. Rosaviatsia head Alexander Neradko said the publication was part of a smear campaign launched against the agency by ill-wishers.