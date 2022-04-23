Russian Aviation Authority Extends Ban on Flights in Southern Regions Until May 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The temporary flight restrictions in southern and southwestern Russia have been extended until May 1, with carriers being advised to arrange alternative transportation routes, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Saturday.

"The temporary flight restrictions regime in 11 Russian airports was extended until 03:45 a.m. (00:45 GMT), May 1, 2022.

Flights are temporarily barred to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista," the statement read.

Russian airlines were advised to organize the passenger transportation via alternative routes through the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow.

The restrictions went into effect on February 24 over the safety concerns in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.