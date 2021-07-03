Russian Aviation Conducts Live Fire Drills in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Russian naval aviation and army jets took part in a bombing training mission in the Black Sea, the Black Sea Fleet said on Friday.

"The Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation and air defense forces conducted training flights over the Black Sea, drilling missile and bomb attacks at mock enemy targets together with the Southern Military District's planes," a statement read.

The fleet fielded Su-30SM multirole fighters and Su-24M frontline bombers, while the army sent Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-27 fighters, more than 10 aircraft in total. The Be-12 amphibious plane surveilled the targets, the large landing ships Saratov and Orsk.

The exercise comes as NATO allies continue to amass warships off the coast of Ukraine for the Sea Breeze 2021 war games. Russia sent forces to track the Italian frigate Virginio Fasan after it entered the sea on Thursday.