Russian Aviation Destroys Two Ukrainian Reconnaissance Groups - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk direction (Kharkiv region), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the army aviation ...

destroyed two platoon strongholds and three shelters of personnel south of the village of Olshany (Vilshany). Two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy were discovered and destroyed in the area of the Molchanovo and Krakhmalnoe (Krokhmalne) villages," the spokesperson said.

He added that Russian aviation has also thwarted two rotation attempts of Ukrainian troops in the region.