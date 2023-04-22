Russian Aviation Destroys Ukrainian Depot of Rocket, Artillery Weapons - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) A Ukrainian depot of rocket and artillery weapons has been destroyed by Russian aviation, the enemy lost up to 600 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) shells, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Aircraft operating in the interests of the southern group of troops in the Alexandr-Kalinin direction struck at the enemy's missile and artillery weapons depot in the area of the Sergeevka village. As a result, up to 600 MLRS rockets were destroyed," the spokesperson said.

He added that, in the Avdiivka direction, two Ukrainian strongholds were hit by Russian forces. In the Marinka direction, Russian troops suppressed several locations of Ukrainian units' temporary deployment.