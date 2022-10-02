Russian Aviation Hit Ukrainian Units in Donbas, Enemy Losses Exceed 200 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The Russian air force attacked Ukrainian forces in Donbas, eliminating at least 200 fighters on Ukraine's side over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday,

"As a result of attacks of the Russian air force on units of the Ukrainian military in the Lyman area around Yampolivka in the Donetsk People's Republic enemy losses amounted to over 200 killed and 320 injured, as well as 10 tanks and 25 infantry fighting vehicles destroyed," the ministry said.

It also stated that an active offensive of Ukrainian troops took place in the area of Davydov Brod, Bruskinskoe and Kostromka in the Kherson and Kryvyi Rih regions.

"As result of resolute defense and massive attacks of Russian forces, the offensive of the enemy was thwarted in this area," the ministry added.