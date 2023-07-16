Open Menu

Russian Aviation Makes Over 40 Sorties To Strike At Ukrainian Targets - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Aviation Makes Over 40 Sorties to Strike at Ukrainian Targets - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Aviation of the Russian "Tsentr" Group of Forces has made more than 40 sorties to strike at temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot and eight areas of concentration of manpower and weapons of the Ukrainian military, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The aviation of the group carried out more than 40 sorties, during which strikes were made on temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot, as well as eight areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of Ukrainian troops," the spokesperson said.

In the Serebryanskyy forest area, Ukrainian troops made four attempts to attack Russian positions, but suffered significant losses, the spokesperson said.

"A tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and an armored fighting vehicle were destroyed as a result of the air strike and fire attack from the mortar batteries of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

In the Krasnolymanska direction, Russian forces inflicted fire damage on seven Ukrainian targets using "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers, the spokesperson specified.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Russia Vehicles Vehicle Tank From

Recent Stories

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

7 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

7 hours ago
 s

S

7 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

8 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

8 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

8 hours ago
UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

8 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

8 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

8 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

8 hours ago
 Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sou ..

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

8 hours ago
 Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

8 hours ago

More Stories From World