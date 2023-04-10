Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions In Krasnolymansk Direction - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasnolymansk Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian attack aircraft and TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers have inflicted a defeat on the manpower of Ukrainian troops in the Krasnolymansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Krasnolymansk direction, air defense crews ...

discovered and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Operational-tactical aviation carried out air strikes using high-explosive aerial bombs on temporary deployment locations and an enemy ammunition depot. Attack aircraft, using unguided missiles, attacked the firepower and manpower of Ukrainian nationalists. Heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A 'Solntsepek' inflicted fire damage with thermobaric shells. The enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ukraine Russia Vehicles

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes 32 ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan wel ..

UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods w ..

Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods worth AED2 million during 2022, ..

6 hours ago
 President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendshi ..

President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendship on Mohammad Al Gergawi

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.