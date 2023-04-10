Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasnolymansk Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian attack aircraft and TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers have inflicted a defeat on the manpower of Ukrainian troops in the Krasnolymansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Krasnolymansk direction, air defense crews ...

discovered and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Operational-tactical aviation carried out air strikes using high-explosive aerial bombs on temporary deployment locations and an enemy ammunition depot. Attack aircraft, using unguided missiles, attacked the firepower and manpower of Ukrainian nationalists. Heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A 'Solntsepek' inflicted fire damage with thermobaric shells. The enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said.