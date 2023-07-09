Open Menu

Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions In Krasnolymansk Direction - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasnolymansk Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Russian aviation launched strikes against three points of deployment of Ukrainian troops and a warehouse in the Krasnolymansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The aircraft of the (Russian) group (of forces) carried out rocket and bomb strikes on three points of temporary deployment, an ammunition depot, as well as areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment in the Krasnolymansk direction as a result of Russian artillery strikes.

Meanwhile, in the Svatove direction, Russian troops repelled an attack of Ukraine's 66th Mechanized Brigade.

"As a result of the fire damage, a tank, an armored combat vehicle and two enemy pickup trucks were destroyed," the Russian defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

