Russian Aviation Units Launch Group Strike Against Targets in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia's aviation units delivered a group strike using long-range cruise missiles against targets in Ukraine, disrupting the advance of Ukrainian armed forces' reserves, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"(On Thursday night), the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a group missile strike using long-range precision air-launched weapons against points of temporary deployment of the reserve units of the Ukrainian armed forces. The goal of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit. The advancing of enemy reserves to the combat areas was stopped," the ministry said in a statement.