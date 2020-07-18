Russian, Azerbaijani Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talks - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, held a phone call on Saturday to discuss military cooperation, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov had a phone conversation on Saturday morning at Baku's initiative with the head of the Russian ministry, Sergey Shoigu.

During the call, they discussed various matters related to bilateral ties and cooperation between the two ministries," the source said.

Shoigu told Hasanov about ongoing snap drills in Russia's western and southern military districts. He assured the Azerbaijani military chief that the exercise had nothing to do with the tensions on the Central Asian nation's border with Armenia.