UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Azerbaijani Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talks - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:41 PM

Russian, Azerbaijani Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talks - Source

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, held a phone call on Saturday to discuss military cooperation, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, held a phone call on Saturday to discuss military cooperation, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov had a phone conversation on Saturday morning at Baku's initiative with the head of the Russian ministry, Sergey Shoigu.

During the call, they discussed various matters related to bilateral ties and cooperation between the two ministries," the source said.

Shoigu told Hasanov about ongoing snap drills in Russia's western and southern military districts. He assured the Azerbaijani military chief that the exercise had nothing to do with the tensions on the Central Asian nation's border with Armenia.

Related Topics

Russia Baku Armenia Border Asia

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

48 minutes ago

Mexico analyzes video showing military-style carte ..

2 minutes ago

Police foiled bid to smuggle huge quantity of char ..

2 minutes ago

Rouhani Says 25Mln Iranians Exposed to COVID-19, M ..

2 minutes ago

Six dacoits, two thieves held with looted valuable ..

2 minutes ago

Clean environment top most priority in PTI manifes ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.