Russian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers To Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh At In-Person Meeting

Russian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh at In-Person Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will welcome his Azerbaijani counterpart in Moscow this week for talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Russian ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will welcome his Azerbaijani counterpart in Moscow this week for talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Russian ministry said on Tuesday.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will come to Russia for an official visit on August 26 at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," a statement read.

The ministers will take stock of the existing ties between their countries and gauge the outlook for deeper cooperation. They will also discuss "key aspects of the regional and international agenda, including the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

"

The Russian ministry said Russia's geographical proximity and close historic ties to Azerbaijan made the task of finding a solution to the frozen Karabakh crisis a priority for Russia.

The Armenian-majority region broke away from Azerbaijan in the late 1980s, leading to an armed standoff. Hostilities between Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia escalated earlier this summer, with the two trading blame for military casualties on both sides at another area of the border.

