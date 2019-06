Russian, Azerbaijani, Iranian Presidents to Meet in Sochi in August - Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will hold a trilateral summit in the Russian resort city of Sochi in August, Russian Minister for North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev said on Sunday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will hold a trilateral summit in the Russian resort city of Sochi in August, Russian Minister for North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev said on Sunday.

"The trilateral top-level meeting between the presidents of three countries - Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan - is scheduled for August," Chebotarev said at a conference in the Iranian capital of Tehran