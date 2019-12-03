The military cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is transparent, compliant with international law and aimed at preserving the existing stability in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The military cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is transparent, compliant with international law and aimed at preserving the existing stability in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov.

"Military cooperation is one of the areas of the important areas of our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan We develop this cooperation in complete transparency and full compliance with the norms of international law and legislative norms of Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as in full regard to the balance that has developed in this region and is important for maintaining stability here," Lavrov said.

Lavrov is now in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit. On Monday, he held talks with President Ilham Aliyev.

Modern Russia-Azerbaijan defense cooperation is based on a 2003 intergovernmental agreement. Russia has supplied Azerbaijan with $5 billion worth of T-72 tanks, BTR-80 armored personnel carriers, multipurpose helicopters of the Ka and Mi series, air defense systems, electronic warfare devices and other equipment. An exchange of visits between the defense ministers of both countries occurs regularly.