Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents Discuss Ceasefire Control in Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Saturday with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, about a Russian-Turkish center that oversees ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Kremlin said.

The presidents "welcomed the start of operations in Azerbaijan today of a joint Russian-Turkish center that monitors the ceasefire and military action in the conflict zone," a press release read.

Putin and Aliyev said they hoped that the center would help stabilize the situation in the region, also claimed by neighboring Armenia, and reinforce the Russia-brokered peace agreement between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.