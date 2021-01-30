Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents Discuss Ceasefire Control In Karabakh - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:55 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Saturday with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, about a Russian-Turkish center that oversees ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Kremlin said
The presidents "welcomed the start of operations in Azerbaijan today of a joint Russian-Turkish center that monitors the ceasefire and military action in the conflict zone," a press release read.
Putin and Aliyev said they hoped that the center would help stabilize the situation in the region, also claimed by neighboring Armenia, and reinforce the Russia-brokered peace agreement between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.