Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents Exchange Victory Day Greetings

Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents Exchange Victory Day Greetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, congratulated each other on Victory Day in Europe in a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin press office said.

"The heads of state exchanged warm greetings on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of victory," it said, adding the presidents paid tribute to World War II heroes for defeating Nazi Germany.

"They discussed efforts made by Russia and Azerbaijan to contain the coronavirus epidemic and its aftermath. They emphasized the need for closer coordination," the Kremlin said.

