Russian, Azerbaijani Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Against Coronavirus - Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russian, Azerbaijani Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Against Coronavirus - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ali Asadov, discussed by phone fight against the coronavirus, including the use of the latest medicines and vaccines, the Russian government said on Tuesday.

"The heads of government discussed topical issues of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation, paying special attention to the implementation of joint projects in the energy, industrial, transport and other fields. Measures to counter coronavirus infection, including the use of the latest drugs and vaccines, were also considered," the statement says.

Mishustin and Asadov also stressed the importance of joint efforts for the post-conflict reconstruction and economic development of Nagorno-Karabakh and congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year holidays.

