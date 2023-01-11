Russian, Azerbaijani Prime Ministers Discuss Joint Projects in Logistics - Cabinet

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ali Asadov, and discussed joint projects in the transport and logistics sectors, the Russian cabinet said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ali Asadov, and discussed joint projects in the transport and logistics sectors, the Russian cabinet said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov. The heads of government discussed topical issues of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation and the progress of joint projects, including interaction in the transport and logistics sectors," the statement said.

The two prime ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming interstate contacts.