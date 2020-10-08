UrduPoint.com
Russian, Azerbaijani Prime Ministers Stress Need To Ensure Peace In Transcaucasia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:35 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ali Asadov, the parties stressed the need to ensure peace and security in the Transcaucasia, the Russian government said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ali Asadov, the parties stressed the need to ensure peace and security in the Transcaucasia, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"Mikhail Mishustin had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov ...

The heads of government discussed topical issues of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation. The sides stressed the need to ensure peace and security in the Transcaucasian region," the statement says.

Mishustin, in a conversation with Asadov, noted the importance of an early stabilization in Karabakh, an end to the fighting and the resumption of negotiations, it says.

The prime ministers also discussed trade and economic cooperation, as well as the implementation of large joint projects.

