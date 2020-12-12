Russian, Azerbaijani Top Diplomats Discuss Implementation of Karabakh Agreement - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, have discussed the ongoing implementation of the November 9 ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Pressing issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including the practical tasks of implementing the agreement reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the two foreign ministers spoke over the phone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and the prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, signed an agreement on November 9 that brought the six-week conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close.

The deal also allowed for a detachment of Russian peacekeepers to be deployed to the disputed region.