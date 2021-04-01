UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Azerbaijani Top Diplomats Discuss Trilateral Agreements On Karabakh - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:04 PM

Russian, Azerbaijani Top Diplomats Discuss Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Thursday discussed the trilateral agreements on Karabakh and bilateral Moscow-Baku relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Thursday discussed the trilateral agreements on Karabakh and bilateral Moscow-Baku relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Bayramov held a meeting on the sidelines of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The heads of the foreign ministries discussed the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, in particular, concerning the solution of humanitarian problems in Nagorno-Karabakh, unblocking economic ties and transport communications in the region," the ministry said.

The top diplomats also talked about other issues of mutual interests, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Azerbaijan January November 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

11 minutes ago

KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for t ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Ma ..

11 minutes ago

Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.