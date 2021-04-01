Russian, Azerbaijani Top Diplomats Discuss Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Thursday discussed the trilateral agreements on Karabakh and bilateral Moscow-Baku relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Bayramov held a meeting on the sidelines of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The heads of the foreign ministries discussed the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, in particular, concerning the solution of humanitarian problems in Nagorno-Karabakh, unblocking economic ties and transport communications in the region," the ministry said.

The top diplomats also talked about other issues of mutual interests, the ministry added.