Russian, Azeri Foreign Ministers Discuss Unblocking Economic Ties in Karabakh - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed by phone the results of the summit of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia on January 11 in Moscow, which focused on development of Karabakh economy, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed by phone the results of the summit of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia on January 11 in Moscow, which focused on development of Karabakh economy, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

On January 11, after talks between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia � Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin � the Russian president announced the creation of a working group headed by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries.

The working group is to present plans for the development of Karabakh in the near future.

"The foreign ministers discussed the results of the summit of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on January 11, 2021, in Moscow, the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level, including those concerning the solution of humanitarian issues, the launch of the process of unblocking economic and transport ties in the region," the statement says.

The parties also touched upon a number of topical topics of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda.