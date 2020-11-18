UrduPoint.com
Russian, Azeri Prime Ministers Discuss By Phone Joint Industrial Projects - Government

Wed 18th November 2020

Russian, Azeri Prime Ministers Discuss by Phone Joint Industrial Projects - Government

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by phone with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, they discussed joint projects in industry, agricultural machinery and pharmaceuticals, the press service of the Russian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by phone with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, they discussed joint projects in industry, agricultural machinery and pharmaceuticals, the press service of the Russian government said.

"The heads of government discussed topical issues of the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation, paying special attention to the implementation of joint projects in industry, agricultural machinery, pharmaceuticals and other fields," the statement says.

The prime ministers exchanged views on the prospects for the development of railway infrastructure, taking into account decisions on the normalization of transport links in the South Caucasus.

In addition, Mishustin and Asadov discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts on the government line.

