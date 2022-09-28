UrduPoint.com

Russian-Backed Institutions In Occupied Areas Of Ukraine Target For Sanctions -State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Any Russian-backed institution established in the allegedly occupied areas of Ukraine will very likely be targeted by US sanctions, State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination head James O'Brien said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"(A)ny Russian backed institution established in the occupied areas is a target for designation and very likely to be so," O'Brien told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

