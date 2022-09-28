Russian-Backed Institutions in Occupied Areas of Ukraine Target for Sanctions -State Dept.

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 08:49 PM
Any Russian-backed institution established in the allegedly occupied areas of Ukraine will very likely be targeted by US sanctions, State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination head James O'Brien said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday
"(A)ny Russian backed institution established in the occupied areas is a target for designation and very likely to be so," O'Brien told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.