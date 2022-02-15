Russian Baltic Fleet Repels Mock Air Raid During Military Drills - Defense Ministry

The Russian Baltic Fleet's small submarine chasers repelled a mock enemy air raid with the help of artillery during routine military drills, the Western Military District said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Russian Baltic Fleet's small submarine chasers repelled a mock enemy air raid with the help of artillery during routine military drills, the Western Military District said on Tuesday.

"The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Aleksin and Kabardino-Balkariya, as well as the Baltic fleet's allied guard ship units, performed artillery firing at air targets in one of the combat training polygons during routine military drills," the press service said at a briefing.

The ships also deployed defensive mines and then had them neutralized. The artillery units AK-176M and AK-630M were also involved in the drill.

Russia has been voicing concerns over NATO's growing activity in the Baltic Sea, including persistent efforts toward bringing Sweden and Finland into the alliance, as both engage in cooperation and provide their territories for military exercises.

In November, two US B-1B bombers joined Norwegian F-35 fighter jets in a military drill over the Arctic. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the United States was strengthening its cooperation with Nordic and Baltic partners through the Enhanced Partnership in Northern Europe forum, which includes Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.