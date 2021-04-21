Russian Ban on Local Employees at American Embassy in Moscow 'Unfortunate' - US State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States is disappointed by Russia's ban on local employees at the US embassy in Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Russian government has made an unfortunate public announcement regarding locally employed staff," Price said during press briefing.

US would like to see its embassy fully operational and local employees are an important part of this work, he added.