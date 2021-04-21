UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ban On Local Employees At American Embassy In Moscow 'Unfortunate' - US State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Russian Ban on Local Employees at American Embassy in Moscow 'Unfortunate' - US State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States is disappointed by Russia's ban on local employees at the US embassy in Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Russian government has made an unfortunate public announcement regarding locally employed staff," Price said during press briefing.

US would like to see its embassy fully operational and local employees are an important part of this work, he added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Price United States Government

Recent Stories

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

3 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

1 hour ago

Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inq ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.