Russian Ban To Impact US Mission Operations, Ability To Engage In Diplomacy - Blinken

Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The United States considers a decision by the Russian government to impose restrictions on hiring Russian or third-country staff unfortunate, and warns that it may affect both the safety of the mission's personnel and Washington's ability to engage in diplomacy with Moscow, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"These unfortunate measures will severely impact the US mission to Russia's operations, potentially including the safety of our personnel as well as our ability to engage in diplomacy with the Russian government," Blinken said. "Although we regret the actions of the Russian government forcing a reduction in our services and operations, the United States will follow through on our commitments while continuing to pursue a predictable and stable relationship with Russia."

