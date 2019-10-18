UrduPoint.com
Russian Banking Sector's Profit In Jan-Sept Up 36.4% Y-o-y To $23.5Bln - Central Bank

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:18 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-September 2019 amounted to 1.5 trillion rubles ($23.5 billion), an increase of 36.4 percent on the same period in 2018, according to a review about the banking sector development published by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

"The [net] profit of the banking sector for [the first] 9 months of 2019 amounted to 1.5 trillion rubles (for the first 9 months of 2018 - 1.1 trillion rubles)," the CBR said.

