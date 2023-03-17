Russian Banks Less Vulnerable Than Those in US, EU - Central Bank Head

Russian banks are less vulnerable than those in the US and the EU, they do not have such accumulated balance risks, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday

"Our Russian system is already a lot less connected with the global financial system.

As for the stability of our banks, they are less exposed to the vulnerability that banks in the United States and the European Union demonstrate. They simply do not have such accumulated balance risks, which were created due to a long period of low rates," Nabiullina said at a press conference.