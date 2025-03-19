Russian Barrage Kills One, Damages Hospitals: Kyiv
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Kyiv said Wednesday that Russian forces had launched six missiles and dozens of drones at Ukraine overnight in a barrage that authorities said killed one person and damaged two hospitals.
The attacks came as Kyiv accused Russia of rejecting a US-backed ceasefire proposal and reported a barrage of strikes on civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed to pause attacks on energy facilities.
The Ukrainian air force said its air defence units downed 72 of 145 drones but it did not make any mention of the missiles.
The prosecutor general's office said a hospital in the north-eastern Sumy region had been struck late Tuesday and that 21 staff and 147 patients were at the facility at the time of the attack.
Prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was killed and that three other residents were wounded in a separate Russian attack on a residential building in the region bordering Russia.
