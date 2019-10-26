UrduPoint.com
Russian Base In Tajikistan Receives S-300PS Air Defense Systems For First Time - Military

Russian Base in Tajikistan Receives S-300PS Air Defense Systems for First Time - Military

Russia's 201st Military Base in Tajikistan has received S-300PS air defense systems for the first time, the Central Military District said on Saturday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Russia's 201st Military Base in Tajikistan has received S-300PS air defense systems for the first time, the Central Military District said on Saturday.

"The systems were delivered to the republic [Tajikistan] per train from a military depot in the Volga region of the Central Military District. Russia servicemen are currently conducting engineering works to prepare the area for the system's deployment," the district said in a statement.

The systems will enter their duty after the end of the preparation works, according to the statement.

They will ensure air and missile defense of the Central Asian region.

Since 1989, the 201st motorized rifle division of the Soviet Union and then the Russian Armed Forces has been deployed in Tajikistan. It was transformed into Russia's 201st military base in 2004. This is Russia's largest foreign military facility. The base is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar with some 7,000 military personnel.

