Russian Bases In Central Asia Came Up During Putin-Biden Talks - Austin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:06 PM

The issue of Russian bases in Central Asia came up during the conversation between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The issue of Russian bases in Central Asia came up during the conversation between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov discussed the apparent offer by Putin for the US military to use Russian bases in Central Asia.

"This is an issue that I believe came up during a conversation that the president (Biden) had with president Putin when President Putin offered to provide assistance," Austin told the US Senate Armed Forces Committee when discussing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Austin also said "we are not seeking Russia's permission to do anything."

